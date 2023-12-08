ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene ISD School Board is considering two different calendars for the upcoming academic year. One of the calendars includes Good Friday and the Monday after Easter off, while the other calendar proposes an earlier summer break.

The school board began considering the next school year’s calendar in September and sent out a survey to parents, community, and staff in November. Soon, they will be selecting one of the calendars.

Option A: School starts on Wednesday, August 14

Columbus Day off

A full week off for Thanksgiving

Monday, January 6, is a workday for staff

Good Friday off

School ends on May 22

Graduation on May 23 and 24

176 student days

Option B: School starts Thursday, August 15

Fall Break October 10-14

A full week off for Thanksgiving

Monday, January 6, is a workday for staff

Good Friday and Monday after Easter off

School ends on May 29 (after Memorial Day)

Graduation on May 30 and 31

According to the survey, Option B was the preferred choice among the students, with 56% voting for it, while 44% favored Option A.

However, parents had a different opinion, as 59% chose Option A, with only 41% voting for Option B. Staff members also sided with the parents, with 58% voting for Option A and the remaining 42% voting for Option B.

The school board will meet on Monday, December 11, at 4:30 p.m. to choose the calendar.