ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene ISD School Board is considering two different calendars for the upcoming academic year. One of the calendars includes Good Friday and the Monday after Easter off, while the other calendar proposes an earlier summer break.
The school board began considering the next school year’s calendar in September and sent out a survey to parents, community, and staff in November. Soon, they will be selecting one of the calendars.
Option A:
- School starts on Wednesday, August 14
- Columbus Day off
- A full week off for Thanksgiving
- Monday, January 6, is a workday for staff
- Good Friday off
- School ends on May 22
- Graduation on May 23 and 24
- 176 student days
Option B:
- School starts Thursday, August 15
- Fall Break October 10-14
- A full week off for Thanksgiving
- Monday, January 6, is a workday for staff
- Good Friday and Monday after Easter off
- School ends on May 29 (after Memorial Day)
- Graduation on May 30 and 31
According to the survey, Option B was the preferred choice among the students, with 56% voting for it, while 44% favored Option A.
However, parents had a different opinion, as 59% chose Option A, with only 41% voting for Option B. Staff members also sided with the parents, with 58% voting for Option A and the remaining 42% voting for Option B.
The school board will meet on Monday, December 11, at 4:30 p.m. to choose the calendar.