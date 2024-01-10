ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As Abilene ISD makes its way through the Texas Education Agencies ‘System of Great Schools’ program, the school board has declared their ‘North Star Goal.’

The school board recently voted to join the ‘System of Great Schools.’ This year will focus on gathering information, after which they will determine how to improve the campuses within the district. It has already been reported that Ortiz Elementary and Mann Middle School will be transformed into STEM schools.

The ‘System of Great Schools’ initiative requires each district to establish a ‘North Star Goal,’ which they aim to achieve within five years. AISD has declared its goal to have 85% of students attending A or B-rated schools by the 2027-2028 school year.

The district is currently waiting for the state to release the 2023 final ratings to identify the campuses that need to achieve a certain rating. However, in 2022, it was reported that the AISD received an overall C rating from the state.