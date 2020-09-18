Abilene ISD Homeless Student Ministry in need of volunteers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Homeless Student Ministry is in need of volunteers to help sort and organize clothes for families in need.

Darrin Cox, AISD homeless foster care liaison, raised the issue at the Kiwanis Club of Abilene meeting.

“People in Abilene have just supported us so much that they’ve jumped on the movement to help our homeless students,” Cox says.

The program receives daily donations from the community.

“There’s just so much, and I know that it’s never ending,” said Elizabeth Grey, Junior League of Abilene.

Members of the Junior League of Abilene helped sort through the latest dropoffs.

“A lot of brand new nice clothes, which is awesome because it’s nice that kids can come in here and get nice clothes, it’s not stuff that they are going to be embarrassed by,” says Grey.

The program even has a partnership with Target, meaning many of the items still have tags on them.

“It’s really nice to give new uniforms, bottoms and tops, because they are new, they fit, and it’s the same style, same brand, everything. It all fits the same. We’re able to give them exactly what they need,” says Cox.

While Cox says they will never turn down a donation, what they’re really in need of now are some helping hands.

“Some days at the end of the day, it looks like a whirlwind has went through there and it’s just time consuming for us to go through,” says Cox.

Donations can be dropped off at One AISD building in Downtown Abilene at 241 Pine Street.

If you’re interested in helping volunteer or you know someone in need of assistance, contact Darrin Cox at darrin.cox@abileneisd.org.