Abilene ISD hosts ‘Lead Out Loud’ day at Cooper High School

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It was “LOL” day for the Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Tuesday, and while there may have been some laughs along the way, this LOL was all about Leading Out Loud.

An annual event for the district, administrators, principals, and faculty took part in the day-long event at Cooper High School.

Superintendent Dr. David Young was one of the presenters, while other administrators and teachers also spoke on different elements of education.

The convocation for AISD will be Thursday morning at Beltway Park Church South.

The first day of school for AISD is Wednesday, August 21.