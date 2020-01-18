Abilene ISD issues statement on ‘situation’ at Craig MS; Parents say daughter was sexually assaulted by boy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Independent School District released a statement on Friday evening after a “situation” at Craig Middle School.

Citing privacy concerns, the school district did not release any further details on the situation. Officials did say, however, that the Abilene Police Department is now investigating.

A girl’s parents tell KTAB/KRBC that their daughter was sexually assaulted by a boy at the school.

AISD said the school’s administration responded to the incident in an “appropriate manner” and now they will await the completion of a police investigation.

According to the girl’s parents, the girl was pulled into a restroom by a male student before the sexual assault.

The girl’s parents said they were not notified until an hour and a half after the girl’s outcry. The district said its administration “responded to the incident in a swift and appropriate manner.”

“We are aware of a situation that occurred Friday at Craig Middle School. Our administration on site responded to the incident in a swift and appropriate manner and we are now awaiting the completion of an investigation by the Abilene Police Department. Because of federal and state privacy laws, we are unable to share any further information.” Abilene ISD

Abilene police have not yet confirmed the situation or released any information.

This is a developing story. Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com as we learn more.