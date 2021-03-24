Abilene ISD looks to revise, remove some digital learning plans for next semester

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene ISD could be ditching digital learning next school year for some age groups.

Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young said Wednesday the district will likely discontinue remote learning for younger grades next semester.

Right now, there are currently just fewer than 1,800 students total learning at home, and Dr. Young says at the very least, the current format of remote learning will likely be revised in the fall.

“We may keep some manner of it in high schools, but we’re still assessing that and no decision has been made, but I do know that it will not look like it looks now, with every teacher doing in-person and remote in most cases,” Dr. Young said.

Enrollment overall is slightly down compared to this date last year at AISD, with just less than 15,500 students currently enrolled in the district.

For additional information from today’s briefing, watch the attached video.