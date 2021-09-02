Abilene ISD mom: Even with doctor’s note to quarantine, son still given unexcused absence

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A frustrated Abilene mother says she had no choice but to send her student back to school after another household member tested positive for COVID-19, despite being told by a doctor that he should quarantine.

Lara Embry said that her 11-year-old son had tested negative, but under doctor’s orders, was told to quarantine for five days after, cutting into his school days.

However, when they went to get his homework and turn in the doctor’s note, they say they were greeted with an unwelcome message that he was required to be in class or else would be marked with an unexcused absence for each day he missed.

“I’m thinking of the safety and the health of teachers and children,” Embry said. “I’m thinking that it makes no sense to me.”

In response Abilene ISD released the following statement: