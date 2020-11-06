Abilene ISD names new Associate Director for Curriculum and Instruction

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) ­– Dr. Ketta Garduno, who has served as the Executive Director for Curriculum and Instruction since the summer, has been named the Associate Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, effective immediately. She replaces Dr. Dan Dukes, who resigned for personal reasons earlier this week after serving as the Associate Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction since June 2019.

Prior to moving into her role as the Executive Director for C&I earlier this year, Garduno served for two years as the district’s Executive Director for Career and Technical Education. She began her career as a teacher at Abilene High, was a school counselor for many years, and served as principal of Reagan Elementary School and, most recently, ATEMS.



“I am thrilled about the expertise that Dr. Garduno brings to this position and look forward to our district’s instructional program flourishing under her leadership,” AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young said. “Dr. Garduno is deeply committed to student success and will do an outstanding job of leading this department to support teachers and other instructional professionals daily as they provide instruction to our students.”

In 2012, Garduno received the Abilene Christian University Mentor Award and in 2017 was named the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals Outstanding High School Principal for Region 14. She received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Abilene Christian University and her doctorate from Texas A&M University.

“Abilene ISD welcomed me as a young teacher many years ago, and since that time I have been blessed to work alongside many outstanding educators who have dedicated their lives to serving the children of our community,” Dr. Garduno said. “Their commitment to our students is unwavering. I am thankful to be part of the AISD team and am looking forward to the future.”