Abilene ISD now allowing lunch visits, how to give AISD feedback

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Independent School District (ISD) updated its health and safety protocols, and is allowing feedback from parents, students, staff and the community.

Beginning Monday, November 29, parents and/or guardians will be able to have lunch with their student- so long as they abide by established health and safety protocols.

The updated Health and Safety Protocols can be found here.

A survey is available now through 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 19.

With the survey, which can be accessed here, you can voice any comments or concerns with the change.

