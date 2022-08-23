ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Football season begins soon, and to celebrate the start, Abilene Independent School District (Abilene ISD) will soon offer a streaming service so that anyone can watch Cooper and Abilene High Schools’ (AHS) football season.

In a press release, Abilene ISD said fans will be able to not only listen, but watch live games and events through AISD Live.

The streaming service kicks off with Cooper High School (CHS) varsity football’s kickoff against Keller High at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 25.

All AHS and CHS games, both home and away, will have audio streaming available exclusively through AISD Live.

Video streams of AHS and CHS home football games at Shotwell Stadium will be available to stream through AISD Live’s Facebook page. Abilene ISD said it will provide links to stream away games on the Abilene ISD Athletics website, if available.

Abilene ISD also said it will provide streaming to other select sports events and programs throughout the school year.

“AISD Live is a free service provided by Abilene ISD to ensure that our fans have the opportunity to support and cheer for our students and teams from anywhere in the world,” Abilene ISD added in the statement.