ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Registration opens next week for Abilene ISD’s Early Childhood Program for the 2022-2023 school year. All the information you need to register your student:
Day-of details (May)
When: Tuesday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 11 – 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street
Day-of details (July)
When: Wednesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 28 – 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where: Long Early Learning Center – 3600 Sherry Lane
Programs
Early Head Start: Birth to three years old
Head Start: Three and four-year-olds (as of September 1, 2022)
Pre-Kindergarten: Four-year-olds (as of September 1, 2019)
Eligibility requirements
According to Abilene ISD, a family, requesting entrance to any of the programs listed above, must meet federal income guidelines, or one of the following:
- Child receives SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)
- Child has an IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) diagnosed disability
- Child is a military dependent (four-year-old Pre-K only)
- Child qualifies as a homeless student
- Child is in, or has been in, Child Protective Services conservatorship
- Child is a limited English speaker (four-year-old Pre-K only)
Parents must attend registration in-person to determine qualifications. Only legal guardians can register a child. If you are not listed on the child’s birth certificate, you will need to present paperwork stating legal guardianship.
To register your student, you are expected to present the following records:
- Child’s birth certificate
- Child’s immunization record
- Child’s social security card
- Proof of current SNAP benefits
- Proof of residency
- Utility bill, rent receipt, lease agreement, etc.
- Photo ID
- Driver’s license, military ID, etc.
- Proof of income for all adults in household (within past 12-months)
- Child support documents
- Grant award letters
- Check stubs
- Filed 2021 tax return
- All W-2 and 1099 forms
- Proof of TANF or SSI
For additional information, call Tammy Jones at 671-4594, ext. 5725 or click here to email her with your questions or concerns.