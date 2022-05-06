ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Registration opens next week for Abilene ISD’s Early Childhood Program for the 2022-2023 school year. All the information you need to register your student:

Day-of details (May)

When: Tuesday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 11 – 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

Day-of details (July)

When: Wednesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 28 – 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Long Early Learning Center – 3600 Sherry Lane

Programs

Early Head Start: Birth to three years old

Head Start: Three and four-year-olds (as of September 1, 2022)

Pre-Kindergarten: Four-year-olds (as of September 1, 2019)

Eligibility requirements

According to Abilene ISD, a family, requesting entrance to any of the programs listed above, must meet federal income guidelines, or one of the following:

Child receives SNAP ( Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program )

) Child has an IDEA ( Individuals with Disabilities Education Act ) diagnosed disability

) diagnosed disability Child is a military dependent (four-year-old Pre-K only)

Child qualifies as a homeless student

Child is in, or has been in, Child Protective Services conservatorship

Child is a limited English speaker (four-year-old Pre-K only)

Parents must attend registration in-person to determine qualifications. Only legal guardians can register a child. If you are not listed on the child’s birth certificate, you will need to present paperwork stating legal guardianship.

To register your student, you are expected to present the following records:

Child’s birth certificate

Child’s immunization record

Child’s social security card

Proof of current SNAP benefits

Proof of residency Utility bill, rent receipt, lease agreement, etc.

Photo ID Driver’s license, military ID, etc.

Proof of income for all adults in household (within past 12-months) Child support documents Grant award letters Check stubs Filed 2021 tax return All W-2 and 1099 forms Proof of TANF or SSI



For additional information, call Tammy Jones at 671-4594, ext. 5725 or click here to email her with your questions or concerns.