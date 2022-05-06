ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Registration opens next week for Abilene ISD’s Early Childhood Program for the 2022-2023 school year. All the information you need to register your student:

Day-of details (May)

When: Tuesday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 11 – 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

Day-of details (July)

When: Wednesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 28 – 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Long Early Learning Center – 3600 Sherry Lane

Programs

Early Head Start: Birth to three years old

Head Start: Three and four-year-olds (as of September 1, 2022)

Pre-Kindergarten: Four-year-olds (as of September 1, 2019)

Eligibility requirements

According to Abilene ISD, a family, requesting entrance to any of the programs listed above, must meet federal income guidelines, or one of the following:

Parents must attend registration in-person to determine qualifications. Only legal guardians can register a child. If you are not listed on the child’s birth certificate, you will need to present paperwork stating legal guardianship.

To register your student, you are expected to present the following records:

  • Child’s birth certificate
  • Child’s immunization record
  • Child’s social security card
  • Proof of current SNAP benefits
  • Proof of residency
    • Utility bill, rent receipt, lease agreement, etc.
  • Photo ID
    • Driver’s license, military ID, etc.
  • Proof of income for all adults in household (within past 12-months)
    • Child support documents
    • Grant award letters
    • Check stubs
    • Filed 2021 tax return
    • All W-2 and 1099 forms
    • Proof of TANF or SSI

For additional information, call Tammy Jones at 671-4594, ext. 5725 or click here to email her with your questions or concerns.