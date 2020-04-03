Abilene ISD ‘Park and Learn’ initiative starts Monday

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — The Abilene Independent School District’s (AISD) “Park and Learn” initiative will kick off Monday, April 6, at five spots around the city.

Buses will be in predetermined locations from 9-11 a.m. each day of the week beginning Monday until either the district shutdown or school year ends.

The exception to that will be Good Friday (April 10), which is a school holiday.

Here are the five locations where the buses will be parked:

Continental Villa Apartments off Arnold Blvd.

Parking lot off Kirkwood St. between North 2nd and North 3rd

Parking lot of old Wal-Mart on North Judge Ely Blvd.

Parking lot of Southwest Park Baptist Church on South 20th and Matador

Parking lot of North Park Baptist Church at Anson Ave. and Beech

AISD Chromebooks have all been issued, and there are no longer any Chromebooks to issue to students/families. If anyone has tech support questions, please call 794-AISD.

The district’s meal service – which as of Friday had served 34,770 meals since March 17 – will not serve meals on Good Friday (April 10) because that is a school holiday.

Since March 17, the district has handed out 10,171 breakfasts (5,844 in March and 4,327 in the first three days of April) and 24,599 lunches (15,834 in March and 8,765 in just the first three days of April).