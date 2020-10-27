Abilene ISD planning a normal start time for Wednesday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene ISD announced Tuesday afternoon that they are planning for a normal start to the school day on Wednesday.

The Abilene ISD is currently planning for a normal start time to the school day on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

“We will confirm that by 5 a.m. Wednesday and will post our start time to the website and our social media platforms and alert local news outlets of our plan.” said Lance Fleming, AISD’s Chief Communications Officer.

“If we do end up delaying the start of school or canceling, we will post that news to our website and social media platforms as early as 5 a.m. and begin a callout to the district as early as 6 a.m.”

