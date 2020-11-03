Abilene ISD postpones Cooper’s Friday football game vs Fort Worth Brewer

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – The Abilene Independent School District has postponed Cooper High School’s District 3-5A football game Friday against Fort Worth Brewer due to concerns about possible exposure to COVID-19 within the CHS program.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and well-being of the players and staff at Cooper – as well as the safety of those players and staff from Brewer – this week’s game has been postponed,” AISD Director of Athletics Phil Blue said. “We will monitor the situation over the next week and will continue to adhere to the health and safety protocols set out in the AISD Reopening Plan.”

A date for a makeup game will be determined by the District 3-5A Executive Committee.