ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD will host the inaugural ceremony of the Abilene ISD Veterans Memorial Wall this Friday.

According to AISDs Website, the ceremony will be held on Veterans Day, November 11, at 9:00 a.m. at Dyess Elementary.

The Veterans Memorial Wall will be added to the new AISD Memorial Park. This wall will feature the names of AISD students and employees who have served in a branch of the U.S. Military who have since passed away.

The ceremony will feature Dyess Elementary students, Cooper High School JROTC color guard and remarks from leaders of AISD and Dyess Air Force Base.

The names that will be shown this year were submitted by family and friends and the district plans to add onto this wall each year on Veterans Day. Anyone who would like to submit a name for future additions can fill out this form from AISD.

The AISD Memorial Park also features a F-4D Phantom jet that been on the Dyess Elementary campus since 1990.