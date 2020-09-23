Abilene ISD receives donation vehicle from Ford Motor Company to support automotive career program

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A brand new Ford Focus has been given to the AISD. It will serve as a training aid for high school students in the district’s automotive career program.

The donation was made Tuesday afternoon at the Arrow Ford showroom.

This partnership was developed between AISD and the ford motor company and it’s designed to help students develop into high-quality technicians. This new model will give the students a first-hand look at the latest technology.

The donation was presented by Mr. Seaton Higginbotham, owner of Arrow Ford in Abilene, to Dr. David Young, Abilene ISD Superintendent of Schools

The AISD’s Automotive program is part of the Transportation, Distribution, & Logistics cluster, which is just one of many Career & Technical Education pathways offered by the AISD to students in Abilene and the Big Country.

The Automotive program and the donated Ford Focus will be housed on the campus of Abilene High School in service to all AISD high school students before moving to the district’s new state-of-the-art CTE facility called The LIFT in August 2021.