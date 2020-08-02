Abilene ISD releases 2020-21 school reopening plan

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – The Abilene ISD released its Reopening Plan for the 2020-21 school year Sunday afternoon, an extensive document that provides guidance for a number of topics that will be in place on campuses and district facilities to prevent or mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Also included are response protocols as positive cases impacting school operations are identified. Procedures for both in-person and remote learning, transportation, meal service, visitors to campus and a host of other topics of interest to parents and AISD staff regarding the upcoming school year are included for your information as well.

“This is a working document and changes could be made to the district’s Reopening Plan as the health situation – or other factors – in our community, state and country continues to evolve,” said the Abilene ISD in a press release.

For more information visit https://www.abileneisd.org/aisdnews/

The entire reopening plan can be found on the link below.