Abilene ISD releases list of potential new names for elementary schools named after confederate leaders

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Independent School District (AISD)has released a list of names to be considered to rename Jackson, Johnston, and Lee Elementary schools.

In September, the Board of Trustees for AISD unanimously voted to change the names of the three schools named after confederate leaders.

A committee consisting of community members, students, and parents connected to the affected schools was then formed to recommend the names by Dec. 3.

In alphabetical order by last name, here is the list of 12 the committee has recommended for additional consideration for the renaming of Jackson, Johnston and Lee elementary schools: