Abilene ISD reports 71 new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving break

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Independent School District is reporting 71 new cases of COVID-19 over Thanksgiving break.

Of those 71 new cases, 19 were students and 52 were staff.

Click here for the AISD COVID-19 dashboard, which outlines how many active and inactive cases are at each campus.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases as reported by the district: 7 students at Abilene High, 5 students at Ortiz, 1 student at Cooper, 1 student at ATEMS, 1 student at Clack, 1 student at Mann, 2 students at Austin, 1 student at Taylor, 8 staff members at Clack, 5 staff members at Abilene High, 5 staff members at Ortiz, 4 staff members at One AISD, 4 staff members at Craig, 4 staff members at Austin, 3 staff members in Maintenance, 2 staff members at Mann, 2 staff members at Madison, 2 staff members at Lee, 1 staff member at ATEMS, 1 staff member at Adult Ed, 1 staff member at Bassetti, 1 staff member at Bonham, 1 staff member at Cooper, 1 staff member at DAEP, 1 staff member at Dyess, 1 staff member at Jackson, 1 staff member at Martinez, 1 staff member at Reagan, 1 staff member at Woodson

Abilene ISD dismissed for Thanksgiving break on November 20. School resumes Monday, November 30.

Wylie ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates it was updated Sunday, as well. It lists a total of seven active cases in the district.