Abilene ISD rolls out turn around plan for Reagan Elementary

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Earlier in the school year KTAB/KRBC told you about a few Abilene schools that received failing grades from the state.

One of those was Reagan Elementary, and now the district is making big moves to rise above it.

Dr. Dan Dukes with Abilene Independent School District (AISD) leads the change over at the school, working with his team to come up with a turn around plan.

“It really just focuses on how do we get the very best instruction at Reagan next year,” said Dr. Dukes.

The plan is broken down into a few key components, some of which have already been implemented, and it starts with the teachers.

“If you think about pro athletes that get coached, teachers can get coached as well,” said Dr. Dukes.

All 18 teachers at the school are already going through what the district calls “instructional coaching,” but the main focus will be for the ones that are making the grades.

“It all depends on the [STAAR] test scores,” said Dr. Dukes. “Reagan is a smaller campus, so when you have a small school, each student is worth a little bit more in mathematical computation for the STAAR score.”

It’s that conversation about Reagan being a “smaller campus” that brought up a discussion about other possible changes.

“It is a campus that the facility is not designed in a very modern way in the delivery of discussion,” said Dr. David Young with AISD.

While the possibility of closing the campus comes with a third failing grade, it’s also something the school district is considering on a separate note.

“To renovate the campus, there would obviously be costs associated with that, and do we have newer facilities that are newer to the campus that we could possibly accomplish,” said Dr. Young.

Nonetheless, it’s a decision that the district is not taking lightly.

“We need to be thoughtful about how we consider the future for Reagan Elementary,” said Dr. Young.

The school district has voted on a continuation of the plan they’ve already implemented for the 2020-2021 school year.

Any additional changes regarding school closure or teacher hires will be made for the 2021-2022 school year.