Abilene ISD school board considers a district-wide pay increase

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)- Abilene Independent School District has started looking into how to spend their additional $10,000,000 they received in revenue thanks to House Bill 3.

“I”ll be the one presenting them to the board but they are actually coming from feedback from the community, from our board members. We are also looking at what other districts are in comparable size and demographic to us, what they are doing,” said Melissa Irby, Chief Finical Officer AISD.

Irby says each pay grade is looking at a raise, that not only includes teachers but maintenance and teacher aids as well.

“There are differences in what the board is looking at between those pay grades,” said Irby.

The Abilene School Board is looking at four different plans. For example, adding five percent general pay increase to everyone, which adds a minimum of three thousand dollars for teachers or a one time payment.

“It was very heartening to hear that they cared about everyone in the district and were trying to find the best way to compensate us,” said Tonja Gray, Teacher at Reagan Elementary.

Gray has been a teacher for AISD for 13 years and even testified for the house and senate bill three.

“It’s a nice first step in the right direction of showing teachers that we are appreciated,” said Gray.

The board has only met once to assess the proposals, but they hope to make a decision by August 5th ad Gray says everyone in the district deserves something.

“Hopefully it will cover the cost of our insurance because we know that it’s about to jump again and then just paying bills and being able to live day to day,” said Gray.

Wylie ISD says they are looking at an average of 6% raise but will not have the budget finalized until the end of August.