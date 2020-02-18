Abilene ISD School Board election will be uncontested

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release)– The Abilene ISD did not receive a filing by 5 p.m. Tuesday from anyone wishing to declare a write-in candidacy for the district’s school board and that means that all four seats that were to be contested in a May election have an unopposed candidate in place.

Incumbents, Daryl Zeller (Place 3) and Angie Wiley (Place 7) filed early in the declaration period to keep their seats, while Derek Hood (Place 1) and Rodney Goodman (Place 2) are in line to replace Samuel Garcia and board president Randy Piersall in Places 1 and 2, respectively.

The board will meet at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 26, to consider approval of the order to cancel the May 2, 2020, school board election.