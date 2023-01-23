ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene school bus was shot today with a pellet or BB gun resulting in one student on board being hit by some type of projectile.

Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, The Abilene Police Department responded to a call near the 200 block of Arnold Blvd. An AISD school bus was transporting about 25 children home from school when the driver said the bus was hit by some sort of projectile, possibly from a pellet or BB gun.

According to APD, the children notified the driver that at least one student was hit by the glass from the bus and was injured, but received minor injuries only. Although one student was hit by a small piece of glass no one required transportation to a hospital after being assessed by first responders and AISD health services personnel.

The BB or pellet is said to have damaged a window on the bus but did not enter the bus.

The City of Abilene added that the driver was able to stop near the normal bus stop and the children were let off and reunited with family. Two juveniles in the area were questioned by APD about the incident.

The Abilene Police Department is working with the school district to ensure the safety of students and believes that this was an isolated incident.