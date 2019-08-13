Abilene ISD sees increase in number of unexcused absent students

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A quiet classroom or an empty desk doesn’t mean much during the summer, but once that bell rings on the first day things change.

“If you are tardy and don’t get to school on time, that time adds up which makes the opportunity for you to learn, you’re missing some gaps,” said Abilene ISD Secondary Education Executive Director Karen Munoz.

It’s a problem that Karen Munoz says is growing as Taylor County Constables record nearly 650 attempts to serve students who’ve missed more than 10 days of school.

“Every time someone is served that counts as two, one for the parent and one for the student and so if they don’t catch them that first time, they go back again, that’s two more,” said Munoz.

While it’s only 173 individual cases, LT. Lonnie Polston over at the Taylor County Constable’s office says the work load of those 650 papers is still putting a burden on the local constables,

“We’re running the town all day long so we’re trying to keep up with all of our stuff,” said LT. Polston. “We cover each other and we just have to step it up when somebody’s gone and split it up between a couple other guys or something like that.”

The school district is now looking into the reason why students are ditching class.

“I don’t think we know exactly what the reason is, we have a changing group of students who maybe sometimes there are situations going on in their families that were not aware of , where they have to stay home and we don’t know why,” said Munoz. “It’s really going to take us investing in those individuals families to find out you know what is it that we can you help you out with.”

Abilene ISD says the way to work toward that goal of cutting down the numbers is all about sharing the importance of being on time with our youngest learners and reminding parents that one day a week can add up to a whole lot of time missed.

KTAB/KRBC has reached out to Wylie ISD to see if they are also seeing an increase. We have not heard back.