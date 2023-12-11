ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD will have a new leader for the time being. The district’s board of trustees chose Dr. James M. Largent to hold the interim office of superintendent as current Superintendent Dr. David Young transitions into a more advisory role.

After nine years with the district, Dr. Young announced his intent to step down as Abilene ISD Superintendent in September, and he will transition to “emeritus superintendency” at the start of the new semester. He will officially retire on June 30, 2024.

Until a permanent superintendent is chosen, the Abilene ISD Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Largent to step in. Dr. Largent comes with 21 years of superintendent experience and 31 years of service in Texas public schools, according to a press release from the district. He is also the founder and CEO of Largent Consulting, LLC where he supports schools and other interested parties in superintendent mentorship.

“Dr. Largent is a veteran Texas school leader with a statewide track record of success,” said Young. “I am certain the Abilene ISD community will benefit greatly from his steady and professional leadership while our Board completes the superintendent search process.”

Dr. Largent’s resume includes a doctoral degree in education from Sam Houston State University, a superintendent certification from Texas A&M University-Commerce, a master’s in educational administration, a bachelor’s in physical education, and authoring a 2022 bestseller on Amazon; Leading in Chaos: A Commonsense Blueprint for New and Aspiring School Leaders.

The Abilene ISD Board of Trustees said it will likely announce a finalist for the official position in the spring.