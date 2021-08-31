Abilene ISD shuts down 2nd elementary school classroom this week due to COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) has shut down its second classroom in as many days due to COVID-19.

A third grade class at Austin Elementary will be closed for 10 days after four students in the same class tested positive for COVID-19 and another student and staff member were symptomatic.

Austin Elementary will perform remote conferencing with the students so they may continue their education from home, according to a news release.

The principal sent a message to parents assuring them that the whole school is not closing and they are “confident that our health and safety protocols will be effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and keeping the students and staff on campus safe.”

AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young offered the following statement in a news release issued late Tuesday afternoon:

“We know that classroom quarantines may unfortunately be a necessary part of our response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we have procedures in place to ensure educational continuity for our students. Throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic we have sought the advice of local health professionals and we are following Taylor County Health Department recommendations today by quarantining this classroom. We agree with the guidance from those professionals that this is a necessary step to protect the health and safety of the entire Austin community. We know that this unfortunate situation may create difficulties for the families of the students affected by the closure, and we stand ready to help them through this quarantine period. We look forward to their return to the campus in two weeks.”

This is the second elementary school classroom to close in the district due to COVID-19, after a first grade class in Bassetti was closed for 10 days on Monday.