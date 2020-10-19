Abilene ISD soliciting suggestions for the renaming of elementary schools named after Confederate leaders

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – The Abilene Independent School District is soliciting suggestions from the community for the renaming of Jackson, Johnston, and Lee elementary schools.

Community members can suggest a new name for one or more of these campuses by completing the initial submission form available at the following link: www.abileneisd.org/schoolname. The form will remain open for responses until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.

This submission form is part of a process for renaming these three schools that are governed by AISD Board Policy CW(LOCAL).

All responses to the submission form will be considered by a stakeholder committee that has been appointed to make recommendations to the Board of Trustees regarding new names that will be given to these campuses.

Once the form is closed, the committee will work to consolidate the submissions to approximately ten recommended names. The list of recommendations will be prioritized with more community input in November and then presented to the Board of Trustees at their workshop meeting on December 3, 2020.

The AISD Board of Trustees welcomes the input of the Abilene community as they work toward a final decision regarding the names of these schools.

All three schools are expected to have new names in place for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

A fourth campus, Reagan Elementary, will be given a new name by the Board of Trustees that reflects its geographical location in Abilene prior to its closing at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.