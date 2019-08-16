Abilene ISD staff ready to celebrate the start of the school year

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Abilene ISD is rolling into the school year with a bang, making sure everyone starts together on the same rhythm.

“It’s a pep rally inside. The drums are playing, the people are dancing. They are excited about the school year,” said David Young, Superintendent Abilene ISD.

This year’s theme for the district celebrate AISD from past, present and future.

“In my department, we have five brand new teachers and so just really excited to hopefully get to mentor them and show them the path,” said Jennifer Jordan, Abilene High Teacher.

Jordan has been a teacher for 21 years.

“I have two daughters that are in AISD currently and I am a product of AISD. I wouldn’t be anywhere else.”

Even veteran teachers like Jordan get excited when this event comes around and to add to that buzz, they brought in Gerry Brooks, a YouTube star that is also an elementary school principal from Kentucky to speak.

“He’s just funny but he is also real and it’s things we see and so to hear him saying it’s just hilarious,” said Mallory Moser, Lee Elementary.

No matter what school they are at the passion is the same.

“The kids and just watching them shine and grow and learn new things and seeing what they teach us,” said Moser.

Follow the hashtag #celebrateAISD on social media to follow all the thing the district will be doing throughout the school year.