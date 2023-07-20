ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From homework to securing the touchdown and having good grades, student-athletes at Abilene ISD have a lot on their plates. Executive Director of Athletics Jim Garfield said through their busy lives, education is the number one priority.

“The priority we put on to make sure our kids are doing well in their classes,” said Garfield.

Garfield tracked the grades of their student-athletes since passing grades are a requirement to play. He was overjoyed to see student-athletes from seventh grade to 12th grade showed off their hard work, hitting the books with an 88.4 pass rate combined in the last few weeks of school.

“I’m really proud of it cause it’s what we are in school for. Athletics is an avenue to do things before and after school and be involved in the community, but it’s all about the academics,” added Garfield.

Noah Morris is a junior varsity tennis player at Abilene High School. He shared that being a student-athlete can be challenging at times, but it’s communicating with your coaches and teachers that helps them with time management.

“We’re gone quite a bit some of most of the entire school, but you have to stay on top of your work and be lenient with your teachers, and they will be lenient back,” shared Morris.

The best advice he has gotten was from one of his coaches, who taught him how to set academic and athletic goals.

“He tells me that I can get as good as I want to be. I think that applies to most people. You can put your mind in anything that you do, and as long as you have that work ethic, you can achieve those goals,” expressed Morris.

Former Abilene Eagle Noah Hatcher is playing football at the college level. He is using the lessons learned from his coaches to succeed academically.

“Being a student-athlete, your grades matter – go to tutorials, go talk to your teachers, just getting on top of your grades is priority,” said Hatcher.

His advice to young athletes is to keep up the good grades because it can help in the long run.

“They can offer you academic scholarships to not just football scholarships. The better your grades are, the more they can offer you,” explained Hatcher.

Garfield said students like these have learned skills like time management and leadership, and he is excited to see what the next school year brings.