Abilene ISD Superintendent to recommend pushing back school start date

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Independent School District Superintendent Dr. David Young says he will recommend pushing the start of school back until Aug. 24.

In his weekly Zoom meeting Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Young said he will recommend at the Aug. 6 board meeting that the starting date be pushed back in order to provide more time to prepare.

The school year was scheduled to start Aug. 20.

In a video released Monday afternoon, before Dr. Young said he would recommend pushing the date back, AISD officials laid out safety precautions each school will be taking, including ensuring the availability of hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, facial coverings, and other safety equipment.

The district will also consider requiring facial coverings for all employees and students and addressing sanitation efforts in each school.

In elementary and other schools “wherever possible,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Gustavo Villanueva says students will stay in the same classroom while teachers rotate around to them, keeping passing periods for teachers only.

The district will also implement campus-specific protocols, as each space is different, Dr. Villanueva says. Campus administration will communicate these protocols to parents.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Dan Dukes detailed the parameters and expectations of remote learning for the upcoming school year, saying it is vastly different than it was in the spring.

Students will be involved in synchronous learning and will be required to complete the same assignments as students who are attending in-person classes. Students learning remotely will also be graded on these assignments, and those grades will count towards grade-point averages.

Dukes also addressed the need for at-home learning devices, saying they will work with families of students who are on free and reduced lunch to ensure that they have a device. He says it’s important for parents to let the district know if their students will be attending classes in person or learning remotely by filling out their student survey.

The video also goes inside a classroom to show how a typical day might go with both in-person and remote learners.

To see more, watch the attached video, which was released before Dr. Young announced that he would recommend pushing the start of school back.