Abilene ISD teacher makes t-shirts to raise money for fire victims

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A teacher from the Abilene Independent School District (AISD) is trying to help some students in need after a fire displaced 65 residents over the weekend.

The fire that burned down nearly 65 residents’ homes at Briarwood Apartments were in the Mann Middle School district.

“I knew that the Briarwood Apartments were in the Mann district, my assumption was, ‘OK there’s some students that are going to be affected by this fire,'” said Timothy Palmer. “I don’t have a whole lot of money to give them, but I do have this business that’s already celebrating the things we want to do.”

Palmer has an apparel company called So I Have This Friend that focuses on spreading human connection and neighborliness.

So, Palmer knew creating a t-shirt was the way to go, and he chose the word ‘Neighbor’ to remind the community we are in this together.

“Even if you live on the other side of town, or if your experiences are different than mine, we’re still human beings that need to be humane,” said Palmer.

Palmer says all the proceeds will be given to the families, and his goal is to raise as much money as possible.

“What I have learned in teaching is that our goals are often too small, so maybe $10,000, 20…30? I don’t know, however much people are willing to chip in to help those in need, and there’s always a need,” said Palmer.

Palmer says raising money is something the faculty and students get to do together.

Click here to purchase one of the t-shirts.