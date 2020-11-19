Abilene ISD tentatively plans to cancel fall semester finals for high schools

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The novel coronavirus is taking one more thing from high schools in Abilene that might not upset students so much.

“We are not going to be giving final exams,” said Dr. David Young, Abilene Independent School District (AISD) superintendent.

Just the thought of that has some Abilene High School students excited.

“It’d be pretty great,” said Tristan Isbell, sophomore AHS student.

Dr. Young says the first reason is to make up for lost time.

“We’ve lost so much instructional time that to abbreviate things and take time for a subjective assessment like that doesn’t seem like it makes a ton of sense,” said Young.

The decision should also help students who have been learning remotely.

“You can imagine there’s some difficulties there if some of the kids are taking it remotely and some are taking it in person,” said Young.

It will also hopefully take some stress off of students and teachers.

“The alleviation of additional stress on students who have experienced breaks in their learning due to situations that are often beyond their control, like required quarantining, inadequate internet service, limited device access, all those things,” said Young.

So, students like Isbell can expect an easier end to their semester.

“I’d be pretty excited, because, you know, I wouldn’t have to do all the studying and preparing, and I’d just be able to be, like, not really stressed out about it,” said Isbell.

But grading will look different for students.

“Students’ semester grades for fall of 2020 will be just the average of their 3 six-weeks grades, normally final exams count 10 percent and each of the 6 weeks is 30 percent, so it will be a little different this time,” said Young.

The decision still has to be voted on by the board at their Dec. 7 meeting.