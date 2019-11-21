Abilene ISD ‘Threat Assessment Team’ aims to stop threats before they start

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — With two rumored threats at two separate Abilene schools this week, we’re taking a deeper look at how Abilene Independent School District (AISD) handles these rumors.

AISD’s newly-formed Threat Assessment Team has a variety of skills, but just one goal: Solve the underlying causes behind safety threats.

This summer, Texas legislators passed Senate Bill 11, which mandates that all Texas school districts form Threat Assessment Teams.

“We have folks that can serve the emotional needs of students, the mental health needs of students,” says Dr. Gustavo Villanueva, head of AISD’s Threat Assessment Team.

Dr. Villanueva says the district has already been doing the work detailed in the bill in some capacity for awhile.

“The way it sort of has been is, you have the principals, teachers, counselors that are looking at the immediate situation and deciding what should we do,” Dr. Villanueva says.

And while that work still happens, it now needs a paper trail.

“It’s our job as a Threat Assessment Team to log that and keep up with that throughout the student’s career,” he says.

Because the team is so new, some details are still being figured out.

“This team only received its training just a week ago. We received general guidance, but we haven’t received specific guidance,” says Dr. Villanueva.

But overall, the team’s goal is to stop serious threats before they start.

“If the student has struggled in first grade, we’re going to provide resources to help them socially, emotionally, to make sure that he is not a threat, that she is not a threat, not only now, but long term,” he says.

Furthering the district’s desire to keep students of today and tomorrow safe.

Of course Villanueva is not the only one on the team. A nurse, counselor, and social worker, among others are on it, too.