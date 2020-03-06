Abilene ISD to clean, disinfect campuses during Spring Break as coronavirus precaution

As news continues to evolve concerning novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and we all prepare for Spring Break (March 9-13), I want to assure each of you that the Abilene ISD is continuing to monitor the situation through proven and reliable sources.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Taylor County Health Department officials continue to tell us that the risk to our school district is low, we plan to take some additional measures during the upcoming break as a precaution. While students and staff will be enjoying Spring Break, our maintenance and custodial crews will take the opportunity to do additional thorough cleaning and disinfecting of each of our campuses.

As we head into spring break, it is important that our families take precautions when traveling for leisure. The CDC advises against all nonessential travel to China, South Korea, Italy and Iran (Level 3) at this time. Travelers who are symptomatic upon return from some areas will be subject to immediate quarantine and testing by public health agencies. Those who are not symptomatic could still be quarantined and monitored by public health officials. Lower level warnings are in place for Japan and Hong Kong (Level 2). The CDC also recommends that all travelers reconsider cruise ship voyages into or within Asia at this time. You can follow the travel advisory by visiting their website atwww.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html.

In the meantime, we encourage everyone to continue to practice good health habits such as:

Wash hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap is not available

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home while you have a fever or experience illness

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

At this time, we have no plans to close schools. We will continue to provide updates as warranted.If the situation should escalate during Spring Break, we will utilize our school communications system, email and social media to notify parents and staff of any change to normal operating procedures.

Thank you for your partnership in keeping all of us healthy. Have a safe and restful Spring Break.