Abilene ISD to have open dialogue on changing schools named after confederate leaders

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- Last week a petition started with hopes of removing the names of confederate leaders from AISD schools. Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young says it’s important to have these difficult conversations with students and staff.

“Are there implicit biases that nobody even realizes? Those are the ones that are hard to deal with. It’s easy to realize when something is overtly racist,” said Dr. Young.

According to Dr. Young, Abilene ISD is placing an emphasis on creating a dialogue around how the names of the schools impact everyone who walks through their halls.

“What we want to do is have authentic conversations about how we interact with each other, and what are the experiences that all of our stakeholders internal and external have in Abilene ISD,” said Dr. Young.

As of Wednesday evening the petition to rename the four schools has north of 2,700 signatures. Dr. Young says he plans on continuing this conversation in future school board meeting

Lee, Jackson, Johnston, and Reagan Elementary Schools are the four schools the petitioners are attempting to get changed.

