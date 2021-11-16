Abilene ISD updates health and safety protocols, asks parents for feedback

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Last week, Governor Abbott’s order prohibited schools from requiring students to wear masks, but that was later ruled a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

After this ruling from the federal judge last week, the Abilene Independent School District (AISD) along with other school districts across Texas now have the chance to make their own rules when it comes to masks.

Associate Superintendent of Leadership and Student Services for AISD Dr. Gustavo Villanueva says, “We’re headed in a positive direction.”

Starting on November 29, parents and guardians who follow protocol will be allowed to have lunch with their student, with varying rules depending on the campus.

AISD will also be allowing the public to give their input on masks through its online survey.

After teaching music in Abilene for 17 years, Local mom, Ronda Haire shared her thoughts.

“Well I do think parents need to be allowed to make their own decision for their children,” Haire said.

But Theresa Ramirez, another local mom says she hopes to see the mask mandate after her kids had COVID-19.

“I think they should do that,” Ramirez said.

The results will be evaluated and taken into consideration before the district makes a decision.

The survey will be available through this Friday, and can be found by clicking here.