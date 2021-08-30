Abilene ISD votes against implementing mask mandate as COVID-19 cases climb throughout district

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) will not defy Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order banning the implementation of mask mandates.

AISD held a board meeting Monday night to hear public comment on and consider possibly imposing a mask mandate after COVID-19 cases have been skyrocketing throughout the district.

There are currently 194 active cases in AISD, whereas last year at this same point in the school year, there were seven. That’s a 2,671% increase.

During discussion, Dr. Young said that around 25% of students in the district are currently choosing to wear a mask, while less than 10% of staff members are wearing them.

Many members of the public took the chance to let their voices be heard, most of them speaking against a possible mask mandate.

Originally slated to be the last item discussed, Superintendent Dr. David Young moved it up on the agenda to after the public comment, based on the level of interest the topic generated, he said.

After discussion among the board members, a vote to implement a mask mandate failed 3-2, with two abstentions.