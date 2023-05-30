ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – School is officially out for summer! However, throughout the school year, many families rely on free and reduced-cost breakfasts and lunches. So, what can they do during the summertime?

Abilene ISD just released its 2023 Summer Nutrition Program to help with families experiencing food insecurity.

Between June 5 and July 27, Abilene ISD will offer free breakfast and lunch for free to anyone 18 years old and younger. The program will be closed for the holidays on June 19 and July 3 and 4.

Follow the program above to find out where to go to get a free meal this summer. You can also find a meal site by calling 2-1-1.