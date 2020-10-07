Abilene ISD’s new COVID-19 dashboard provides breakdown of coronavirus cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) has released a COVID-19 dashboard.
The dashboard breaks down COVID-19 at each school in the district by new, active, and inactive cases.
It also shows the number of cases contracted by staff members vs students’ cases.
The breakdown doesn’t just show each campus in the district, but additional facilities, such as One AISD Center and Maintenance/Custodial, among others.
AISD says they plan to have the information updated by 4:30 p.m. each day.
To see the breakdown of COVID-19 in AISD, click here.
