Abilene Juneteenth celebration wraps up after three days Stevenson park

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) People here in Abilene are wrapped up the annual Juneteenth celebration Sunday evening.

“With all the stuff that’s going on, with the murders and the killings and with the police, it was good to see the city of Abilene coming together as a whole,” says Edward Sheppard.

Sheppard says he’s amazed with the amount of people that came out to the three-day celebration.

“That brought back a lot of memories because in the 70’s, when my mother and father and the mother and fathers in the neighborhood would come down, we would actually celebrate Juneteenth. We had entertainers that would actually come to Abilene for this,” says Sheppard.

Many people said it was nice to get out of the house despite the current social climate.

“I’m glad everybody you know coming together all this violence and stuff needs to stop,” says Mary Snow.

“Even though we got all this stuff with the police, we still unity because this is what its all about. Its everybody coming together,” says Kendall Smith.

The organizers say they are grateful everything went off without a hitch and they are thankful for countless donations from people in the community.