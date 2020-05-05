Abilene kicks off Small Business Week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Small Business Week is usually observed all across America. Things have been postponed at the national level, but Abilene is still observing the week, starting Monday with a proclamation by Mayor Anthony Williams. Although the week started much as it always does, this year is a little different.

“It’s good to shift to the perseverance and less of the worry”, said Abilene Chamber of Commerce President Doug Peters. “We’re always going to worry about our small business community. We’re going to do everything we can, not only as a community, but certainly, as the Chamber, to make sure everything that can be done is being done.”

Even though times are tough for many small businesses, that’s not the focal point of this year’s Small Business Week. It’s all about looking to a bright future.

“We need to stop as a community, and say, ‘thank you’, for not only what you do every day, but what you’ve done through this pandemic has really made a massive difference in our community”, said Peters.

Additionally, the week long celebration highlights programs to ensure small business continues to make a difference.

Calvin Davis joined from Lubbock to represent the U.S. Small Business Administration. He listed several programs that have proven effective.

“Over three million loans, economic injury disaster loan program, that’s the SBA direct loan program. That’s the low interest rate program we’ll do over 30 years if you want. We don’t even have numbers for that yet. We can only tell you there’s been over two million applications, and there are more, because that’s just been an overwhelming response, and people need it”, said Davis.

The heart of small business is still beating. This week is a reminder of what keeps it that way.