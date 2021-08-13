Abilene kids selling candy to raise money for father’s medical bills

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Just three days ago, an Abilene man was diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 24.

For Peter Jaramillo, this came as no surprise, as his family has had a long history of colon cancer.

Peter’s parents have had him screened since he was 12 years old, and the time finally came to receive the heartbreaking news.

“It will be life-changing,” Peter’s wife Lesley said.

Initially speechless, Lesley Jaramillo was searching for answers, but only one thing remained at the forefront of her mind.

“How was I going to tell the kids?” Lesley said. “That was the hardest part for me.”

The news was finally passed on to their three children, and oldest son Davion DeLeon wasted no time wanting to help.

He and his two younger sisters opened a candy and soda stand in their front yard, with all the money raised going to their dad’s medical bills.

“I’ve made $22,” Davion said.

Davion, who just turned 9 on Aug. 7, even donated his own birthday money to help his dad.

“He’s always very nice to me,” Davion said through tears. “Always with my sisters helping them, too.”

Peter’s mother, Monique Stokes, said that she wasn’t surprised her grandchildren were so eager to help because they instilled a “family first” mentality in them at a young age.

“It’s awesome,” Monique said. “My babies, they all have big hearts. They love their daddy.”

A tight-knit family through and through caught the attention of longtime friend Donna Click, who had to help the kids’ fundraiser.

“Their sign is on the corner,” Donna said. “You can look down and see all of this going on in the yard. We want to do everything we can to help them raise the money for his treatment.”

Donna approached the stand with only a single dollar bill left, which she gladly gave for a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.

Davion and his sisters will have their stand open and ready for business on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at the 300 block of Shelton Street in Abilene.

Davion said that he hopes to see 20 to 40 people come buy candy and say hello, but if that’s not enticing enough, he has one last sales pitch to make.

“I sell the best candy ever!” Davion said, grinning from ear to ear.

If you cannot swing by the candy stand, the family also has a GoFundMe page set up, which you can find here.