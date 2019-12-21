Abilene lawyer disbarred for ‘professional misconduct’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – According to a judgment filed on December 9, A personal injury lawyer from Abilene was disbarred by the State Bar of Texas.

Majd Ghanayem, a former partner of Burt Burnett who pleaded guilty to stealing from his clients’ settlement money, violated three Texas Disciplinary Rules of Profesional Misconduct.

Ghanayem allegedly forged the signature of a judge and was involved in several injury cases that were settled but the clients did not receive the full amount for the settlement.

BigCountryHomepage reached out to Ghanayem through a phone call to his office but it was unavailable.

