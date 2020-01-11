DISH

Abilene locals wake up to first snowfall of the season

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The first snowfall of the season was reported early Saturday morning. Residents of Abilene woke up to a city covered in white.

From white covered trees, streets, and patios, snow enthusiasts around Abilene have been capturing the city while getting their hands on the snow.

