Abilene locals wake up to first snowfall of the season

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The first snowfall of the season was reported early Saturday morning. Residents of Abilene woke up to a city covered in white.
From white covered trees, streets, and patios, snow enthusiasts around Abilene have been capturing the city while getting their hands on the snow.
