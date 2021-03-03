Abilene man, 81, credits Beltway Church & National Guard for saving his life during winter storm

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An 81-year-old man in Abilene says Beltway Church and the National Guard saved his life after his power went out during February’s winter storm.

“How can you say, ‘Thank you,’ to people like that?” said Leon Jacobson.

Jacobson called our newsroom, angry that he’d missed our previous story about the good things happening at Beltway during the February freeze.

He says he didn’t feel like anyone was thanking them for saving his life during the winter storm.

“I did not see anyone saying anything about them people and how great they were,” said Jacobson.

Jacobson lives off of oxygen tanks, and when the power went out, he only had a few reserve tanks left.

“I didn’t know I was out of air until I woke up gasping for air,” said Jacobson. “I had to make it from my bedroom about 30 feet, to where I had a spare bottle because the one I had in the bedroom, I fell over and busted it,” said Jacobson.

Jacobson’s son, Peter Jacobson, knew he could only last a few hours on his spare tanks, so he called the National Guard for help.

“They took his machine with him and they were able to plug it in over at Beltway,” Peter says. “He didn’t want to go at first because he was nervous.”

Jacobson says Beltway gave him food, water, and a place to sleep.

“But when he got back, he got all happy and excited from being there, kept saying how good the people were,” said Peter.

“What more can you ask from people? They are the greatest people I’ve ever met,” said Jacobson.