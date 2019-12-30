Abilene man accused of beating, robbing victim for $5 and a phone

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of beating a robbing a victim for $5 and a phone has been arrested.

Curtis Gingerich, 24, was taken into custody Friday and charged with robbery for the incident, which happened at Walmart on the 1600 block of Ambler Avenue.

Gingerich’s arrest report states he punched a man at the Walmart, making him bleed from several cuts on his face.

“The victim stated that while he was getting punched that he could hear [Gingerich] saying give me that 5 dollars and your phone,” the report reveals.

Gingerich was arrested after officers contacted him near his home and found him wearing clothing that the suspect was seen wearing on surveillance video.

He also had bloody hands and busted knuckles at the time of his arrest. The report states he eventually admitted to the assault.

Latest Posts: