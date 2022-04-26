ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been accused of a child sex crime.

Eleno Silva III, 32, was arrested Monday on a warrant for Sexual Assault of a Child.

Police say United States Air Force Special Investigators helped with Silva’s arrest but it’s unknown in what capacity he was associated with the USAF. KTAB and KRBC have reached out to Dyess AFB for comment and clarification.

Details about the allegations against Silva are limited but police did confirm the investigation began when a juvenile of an undisclosed age made an outcry of sexual assault.

Silva is being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $30,000 bond.