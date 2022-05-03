ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of a child sex crime has been arrested.

Enriquie Alvarez was arrested Monday for Indecency with a Child – Sexual Contact and now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Alvarez’s arrest report states police began investigating allegations that he inappropriately touched a child under the age of 17.

During his interview with detectives, the report states Alvarez, “corroborated the allegations.”

No further information was released.