Deyravien Posey is accused of committing a child sex crime in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of a child sex crime has been arrested.

Deyravien Posey was booked into the Taylor County Jail Tuesday on a warrant for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. He now remains held in jail on a $75,000 bond.

Court documents state Posey is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 14 from January 2019 through June 2022.

No further information has been released.