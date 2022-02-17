ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) has arrested a man accused of injuring a child Monday morning.

APD says an Abilene ISD bus driver reported an incident around 7:30 Monday morning at South 16th and Butternut Streets where he saw an adult man carrying a shopping bag and following a middle-school-aged girl who was walking near the intersection.

Police say the man did not appear to be with the girl, but was attempting to talk to her.

The bus driver circled back around and as he came closer to the intersection, the man began to walk the other way, according to police.

The girl then told the bus driver that the man, later identified as 45-year-old Sheldon Lee Bramblett, of Abilene, offered her a “vape smoking device.” She told the bus driver that when she refused, the man grabbed her hand and wouldn’t let go, then tried to coax her into a nearby vacant house, pulling on her arm, police say.

APD located Bramblett shortly after, and he was taken to the Taylor County Jail, where he was charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony.